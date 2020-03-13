Gyms ’high-risk’ locations for spreading COVID-19, experts

Gyms have been identified as “high risk” locations for catching coronavirus due to sweat and dampness heightening the spread of germs, Sky News reported.

Public Health England has not yet offered advice to gym-goers, however medical experts are voicing their concerns over the potential hazard of sharing workout spaces and equipment as the coronavirus outbreak escalates.

Speaking to Sky News, immunologist Dr Jenna Macciochi said: “I think people should be extra vigilant in any area where there many be lots of people close together and sharing equipment such as gyms as this may increase transmission of infection.”

Speaking on the ABC’s Coronacast, physician and journalist Dr Norman Swan explained that gyms are the perfect place for COVID-19 to spread because they are typically humid.

He said: “Dampness is a bad thing for spreading germs. You’ve got these big blokes pumping away and you never know, one of them might be a super spreader.

“It doesn’t mean you stop going to the gym, you’ve got to be super careful at the gym.

He said that despite there being no evidence of COVID-19 being spread through sweat, transmission can occur if someone with the virus coughs or sneezes onto their hands and then touches surfaces such as gym equipment.