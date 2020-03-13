All steps taken, don’t panic: President, PM

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday said all necessary steps had been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and requested the people not to panic unnecessarily regarding coronavirus related developments in the country.

In a tweet, President Rajapaksa said a well thought out plan has been put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

“I request all citizens not to panic unnecessarily and disregard rumours and fake news, as we have not left any room for disruption of day to day life,” he said.

He further said, “We need your help to make Sri Lanka secure from coronavirus and act with responsibility by adhering to the national plan on preventing the spread. I urge every citizen to recognize the risks faced by the country and fulfil their national duty and responsibility as a Sri Lankan.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rajapaksa said, “We want to urge the public not to panic regarding coronavirus-related developments in Sri Lanka. Recent decisions were precautionary and preventive measures to keep us all safe. If we all work together and stay calm, we’re certain we can get through this global crisis with minimal impact.”