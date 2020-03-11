It’s Raining Chocolate Once Again at Hilton Colombo!

It’s that time of the year once again where Hilton Colombo goes choco-crazy. From chocolate inspired delicious dishes to mouthwatering beverages, cakes and desserts, the hotel’s restaurants will not fail to amaze you throughout the months of March and April.

A chocolate inspired 3-course menu at Graze Kitchen restaurant starting from a cognac flavoured chicken parfait on crispy chocolate mille-feuille with berry compote and cacoa dusted almonds as an appetizer to cocoa crusted slow roasted lamb chops with bean salsa, pear and red wine reduction or a chocolate rubbed braised beef brisket, artichoke barigoule, asparagus and bacon whiskey gravy as a main course, and for dessert, a royal manjari chocolate tart with raspberry panna cotta, lemon jelly and almond shortcake with white chocolate mousse quenelle awaits all of you who enjoy all things chocolate.



A range of scrumptious chocolate cakes, bars, bakery items and beverages will also be available at Café Kai. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You may stand a chance to win a year’s supply of free chocolate. All you have to do is purchase a slab from the special range of chocolates and locate the Golden Ticket hidden inside!

Furthermore, a special chocolate tasting of an exquisite range of chocolates from around the world will take place on the 20th of March at L.A.B from 3pm-5.30pm priced at Rs. 3200 nett per person; includes the chocolate tasting and a palette cleansing light savory snack.



L.A.B will also be serving a variety of chocolate infused cocktails and mocktails during the two month long promotion.



Whilst you are enjoying a meal or sipping on one of the beverages at Café Kai, don’t forget to visit the chocolate house in the lobby.



In addition to the thrill of eating and drinking chocolate, there will be a special chocolate workshop for kids between the ages of 5 and 12 years on the 28th of March. For details please contact the F&B Promotions Office on 2492492.