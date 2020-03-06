Wonder Crystal” by Sybil Wettasinghe sets World Record

The book “Wonder Crystal” authored by veteran children’s book writer and illustrator Kala Keerthi Sybil Wettasinghe has set a new Guinness World Record for the most number of alternate endings.

This book was written with NO ENDINGS and then completed with the children of Sri Lanka.

The Children of Sri Lanka was given the co-authorship to complete the book with any ending they preferred with the use of their own creativity and imagination. The Book has also received 20,000 entries as alternate endings

“Wonder Crystal” is the only children’s book in the world with 1,250 completed alternative endings.