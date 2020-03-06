Pope tested negative for coronavirus

Vatican, (daily Mail), 3 March 2020 – Pope Francis has tested negative for coronavirus after he was forced to cancel a series of engagements last week due to illness.

The 83-year-old pontiff was given a ‘routine’ test after falling ill on Ash Wednesday with symptoms of a cold including a cough, fever, chills and sore throat.

He was given a swab test as a precaution but the results have come back negative, according to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.



Francis fell ill as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened more than 2,00 people and killed 52.