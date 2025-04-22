LNP – Special announcement for ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ attendees

A request has been made from devotees attending the special exposition, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy.

Visitors have been requested to refrain from carrying polythene and non-degradable materials, and also have been urged to pay special attention to preserving the sanctity of the environment around the Temple of the Tooth, a statement from the President’s Media Division said. .

Furthermore, the PMD highlighting the importance of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program urged the general public to act responsibly and to collectively ensure that garbage is disposed of only in designated areas.

With the aim of uplifting society to a higher level through social, environmental, and moral revitalization, the “Clean Sri Lanka” program is being implemented as a major government initiative, the PMD added.

Special emphasis is placed under this program on creating an environment free of litter and promoting proper waste disposal habits within society.

Coinciding with the recent commencement of the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ special exposition, a series of activities have been launched centered around the Temple of the Sacred Tooth premises under the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative, the PMD added further.