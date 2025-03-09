LNP – Sri Lankan cricketer arrested for trespassing, attempted assault

Sri Lankan cricketer Ashen Bandara was arrested for trespassing and attempting to assault a person at a house in Kolamunna, Piliyandala.

According to police, Bandara was arrested on Saturday following a complaint lodged at the Piliyandala Police Station.

He was later released on bail and instructed to appear before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court next Wednesday.

Police said that Bandara and the complainant are neighbours, and the dispute arose after Bandara parked his car in a way that blocked the road.