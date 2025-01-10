LNP – Two new Court of Appeal Justices sworn in

Two newly appointed Court of Appeal Justices were formally sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (09), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Accordingly, the appointments were conferred upon Attorneys-at-Law Mr. K.M.S. Disanayake and Mr. R.P. Hettiarachchi, who took their oaths in the presence of the President.

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also present at the occasion, the statement added.

–PMD–