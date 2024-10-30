Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Arugam Bay incident suspects held for 90 Days under Detention Order

Tyronne Jayamanne

Two suspects arrested in connection with security threats to foreign tourists in the Arugam Bay area are being detained for 90 days for further questioning, investigators informed court.

Submitting a report before Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena, the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) informed court that the suspects are being detained under a 90-day Detention Order issued by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Defence.

