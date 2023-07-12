Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Dates announced for 2023 G.C.E Advanced Level exam

Tyronne Jayamanne

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha on Tuesday (11 July) announced the dates of the 2023 G.C.E Advanced Level examination.

Accordingly, the national exam is scheduled to be held from 27 November to 21 December, the Minister revealed.

Speaking in this regard on a prior occasion, the Minister had stated that the evaluation of answer scripts of the 2022 A/L exam will be completed by mid-August, and thus, the results are likely to be released before the end of the month.

Premajayantha had assured that all relevant authorities intend to complete the examination before this Christmas.

