LNP – Private Member’s Bill to prevent imposing taxes on special merchandise without Parliament’s approval
A new bill has been tabled in the Parliament in order to prevent the imposition of taxes on special merchandise without the approval of the Parliament.
MP Eran Wickremaratne has presented the relevant bill to the parliament as a Private Member’s Bill.
It has reportedly been published in a gazette notification.
However, MP Wickremaratne has mentioned that new laws regarding the taxation on special merchandise are expected to be introduced through this new bill.