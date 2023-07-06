LNP – Three arrested with type of narcotic detected for first time in Sri Lanka
Police have apprehended three persons in possession of 115 grams of a narcotic drug called Mephedrone (4-MMC), Ada Derana reporter said.
The apprehension has been made by Walana Central Anti-Vice Striking Unit today (July 05).
Furthermore, it is reported that the relevant type of narcotic was detected for the first time in Sri Lanka.
One thought on “LNP – Three arrested with type of narcotic detected for first time in Sri Lanka”
Drugs and illegal substances are on the rise in Sri Lanka especially among the youth irrespective of gender.