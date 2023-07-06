Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

1511773142 arrested sri lankan australia asylum 1 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Three arrested with type of narcotic detected for first time in Sri Lanka

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Police have apprehended three persons in possession of 115 grams of a narcotic drug called Mephedrone (4-MMC), Ada Derana reporter said.

The apprehension has been made by Walana Central Anti-Vice Striking Unit today (July 05).

Furthermore, it is reported that the relevant type of narcotic was detected for the first time in Sri Lanka.

One thought on “LNP – Three arrested with type of narcotic detected for first time in Sri Lanka

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 6, 2023 at 5:08 am
    Permalink

    Drugs and illegal substances are on the rise in Sri Lanka especially among the youth irrespective of gender.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *