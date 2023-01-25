LNP – Air navigation fees for international flights to be revised from Feb.1

Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal today to revise air navigation fees for international flights flying over the Colombo Flight Information Region, effective from February 1.

The air navigation fee relating to international flights flying over the Colombo Flight Information Region is levied by the Airports and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka ) (Private) Limited and has not been revised since 1985.

The proposal was presented by the Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Services Minister to revise the air navigation fees with effect from 01.02.2023.