LNP – MR congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as Communist Party’s Gen. Sec.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

He said in a message to the Xi Jinping that the election results have re-confirmed the strenght and courage that his leadership holds and the broad public support for a people centric policy towards the accelerated socioeconomic development of China.

It also strenghtens China’s standing in the international arena.

“My administration foresaw the strategic importance of the Belt & Road Initiative back in 2013 which helped Sri Lanka to enrich its national development agenda.

Our government is looking forward to continuing it’s strong cooperation with China, under your leadership, to further strengthen our bilateral relations and I also look forward to working with you and your government to further the development agendas of both our nations,” he said.