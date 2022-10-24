LNP – India, Israel joint collaboration in agriculture sector in Sri Lanka

India and Israel are planning to invest jointly in the development of the agriculture sector in Sri Lanka, Daily Mirror learns.

The Agriculture Ministry has initiated this move to establish the centres of excellence in Agriculture in Sri Lanka in collaboration with Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation.

According to an informed source, Israel will provide technical assistance by sharing knowledge and agro technologies.

India has agreed to provide financial support to Sri Lanka, the source said.

The Agricultural Ministry has identified five locations – Horana, Seetha-Eliya, Mahailluppallama, Angunukolapelessa and Gannoruwa – for the development of cultivation of fruits, potato, non-rice cereals, legumes and oil crops. Besides, there is a proposal for establishing a horticulture research and development institute.

The Agricultural Ministry has requested the Sri Lankan mission in New Delhi to initiate direct dialogue with the Israeli embassy in New Delhi to identify demand-driven goals, road map, stakeholders, responsibilities and the timeline to establish there’s centres. Israel does not have a resident mission in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka High Commission organised a virtual meeting with the officials from the Israeli Embassy, the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of External Resources of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda and Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay have liaised with each other regarding the pilot project.