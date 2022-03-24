LNP – Vehicle imports may delay further: State Minister

Even though several proposals have been received with regard to vehicle imports, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe said today the government was yet to allow vehicle imports as priority was given to import only essential items at the moment.

Responding to a question raised by government MP Premanath C. Dolawatte, the Minister told Parliament that several factions have made proposals regarding vehicle imports and that however, the government had focused on utilising dollars to import only essential goods.

MP Dolawatte asked whether the government could consider the proposal he made earlier on allowing Sri Lankans living overseas to send vehicles back home by paying the custom duty also in dollars. “This would help keep the rising vehicle prices down and provide dollars to the government as they pay custom duty in dollars,” he said.

The Minister responded saying that vehicles and other non essential goods would be allowed to import only after dollar crisis is resolved