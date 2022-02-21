LNP – 370MW lost to national grid due to lack of fuel

The Kerawalapitiya Yugadanavi power plant and the Sapugaskanda A and B power plants have lost 370MW to the national grid due to lack of fuel, the Ceylon Electricity Board said.

The power generation at the Kerawalapitiya Yugadanavi power plant was shut down yesterday due to unavailability of fuel and thus 270 MW were lost to the national grid.

In addition, the Sapugaskanda A and B power plants were shut down again this morning due to the depletion of fuel and 100MW were lost as a result.

Accordingly, the Ceylon Electricity Board said that 370MW of power have been lost to the national grid so far.

These deficits will be covered by hydropower during the day but it is reported that this situation could disrupt the power supply at night.