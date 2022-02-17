LNP – Post mortem PCR not mandatory for all deaths: Health Ministry

Performing post mortem PCR is not mandatory for all deaths, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said.

Issuing a circular to respective health authorities, he said these deaths could be either Hospital or non-Hospital deaths.

However, if a post mortem PCR needs to be performed, it could be done at the discretion of the relevant JMO.

The directive comes into effect with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, if the death is due to COVID-19 infection, the method of disposal remains unchanged as per the previous circulars until further notice.