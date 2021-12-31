LNP – Canteen owners to stop selling tea to customers

The All Island Canteen Owners’ Association (AICOA) said that they have decided to refrain from selling milk tea due to the sudden increase in imported milk powder.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, AICOA Head Asela Sampath said due to the recent milk increase in the prices of powder and to the prevaling scarcity in cooking gas, it is unable to provide milk tea or plain tea to their customers.

Due to the spread of COVID pandemic, the government has ordered not to use ceremic or plastic cups to supply tea to the customers. The price of a disposable plastic drinking cup, which was at Rs. 3 has gone up to Rs. 7,” Sampath said.

As a result, it is unable to provide milk tea or pain tea while also charging for the disposable plastic cup.

Therefore, the canteen owners have decided not to make or sell tea.