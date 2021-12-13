LNP – Postal unions to commence token strike from 4 pm today

A total of 23 postal unions have decided to commence a token strike from 4 pm today to midnight tomorrow over several issues, the United Postal Union (UPU) said.

Union convener Chinthaka Bandara said that the strike will be launched over issues which were affecting the employees and the institution of the Postal Department. He said a discussion is to be held today with the Mass Media Ministry Secretary regarding their demands.

He said that the postal workers will go on a continuous strike if the authorities do not take appropriate action to address their demands, Mr. Bandara said.