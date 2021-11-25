LNP – Over 92,000 people have migrated: Randeniya

More than 92,000 people have registered at the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLFEB) and have already left for various foreign countries for employment during this year, SLFEB Deputy General Manager Mangala Randeniya said.

He told the Daily Mirror that the three groups that were unable to migrate during the past one and a half years due to the global COVID pandemic are now getting their opportunity.

“Most people used to leave the country for foreign employment, higher education purposes, gain overseas experience and live there. All these groups were unable to leave the country during the past due to global pandemic. With the vast spread of COVID-19 virus in the country, Sri Lanka has been marked as a red zone. Therefore, travel restrictions have been imposed,” he said.

“The pandemic situation is now fading from the country, and the country is transforming into a green zone,” Randeniya explained.

With the current green situation in the country, people are utilising the opportunities to migrate, he added.