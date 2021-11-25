LNP – Domestic gas cylinder explodes at house in Hokandara
A domestic gas cylinder has exploded at a house at Hokkandara in Pannipitiya early this morning, Police said.
They said the explosion reportedly took place at around 4.a.m today when the residents were asleep.
The house premises was badly damaged following the explosion caused by a Litro Gas cylinder.
No one was injured in the explosion and the police are conducting investigations
One thought on “LNP – Domestic gas cylinder explodes at house in Hokandara”
What were those two clowns sitting and giving media statement (minus face masks) about international quality standards etc?