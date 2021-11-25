Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

gas cylonder in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Domestic gas cylinder explodes at house in Hokandara

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

A domestic gas cylinder has exploded at a house at Hokkandara in Pannipitiya early this morning, Police said.

They said the explosion reportedly took place at around 4.a.m today when the residents were asleep.

The house premises was badly damaged following the explosion caused by a Litro Gas cylinder.

No one was injured in the explosion and the police are conducting investigations

One thought on “LNP – Domestic gas cylinder explodes at house in Hokandara

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 25, 2021 at 10:15 am
    Permalink

    What were those two clowns sitting and giving media statement (minus face masks) about international quality standards etc?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *