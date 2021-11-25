LNP – 20 plus to get booster shot; events including weddings to be conducted as usual
The Health Ministry has decided to administer a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals above 20 years of age.
Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said necessary arrangements would be made in due course for this purpose.
Meanwhile, the Ministry has decided to allow weddings, cinemas, restaurants, hotels, and events to operate and be conducted as usual under strict health guidelines.
These events were allowed to be held under limited capacities earlier.
However, Minister Rambukwella said the final decision on this regard would be taken at the COVID Task Force meeting to be convened this Friday under the chairmanship of the President.
He proceeded to say that it was imperative to consider full vaccination and strict adherence to health practices before allowing such events to be conducted as usual.
One thought on “LNP – 20 plus to get booster shot; events including weddings to be conducted as usual”
Now we see a clear picture. The booster is Pfizer and has a efficacy of over 90. The main vaccine used in Sri Lanka has a little over 50. Why not the Sri Lanka Heath Authorities to give efficacy details of the all the vaccines used in Sri Lanka.