LNP – 20 plus to get booster shot; events including weddings to be conducted as usual

The Health Ministry has decided to administer a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals above 20 years of age.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said necessary arrangements would be made in due course for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has decided to allow weddings, cinemas, restaurants, hotels, and events to operate and be conducted as usual under strict health guidelines.

These events were allowed to be held under limited capacities earlier.

However, Minister Rambukwella said the final decision on this regard would be taken at the COVID Task Force meeting to be convened this Friday under the chairmanship of the President.

He proceeded to say that it was imperative to consider full vaccination and strict adherence to health practices before allowing such events to be conducted as usual.