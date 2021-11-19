LNP – COVID-19: ’’Ball is now in your court’’, Health Minister tells people

While saying that the Government has done its best having taken steps to combat COVID-19, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said it is the people who should do the rest.

He told reporters after an event today that the Government and the Health authorities were keen in executing a number of measures, especially the vaccination rollout in order to bring the pandemic under control.

“Sri Lanka is among three or four countries in the world which has been able to vaccinate over 75% of its total population, which is a monumental achievement,” he pointed out.

“We have also commenced the booster dose rollout as well,” he added.

However, the Health Minister raised the importance of people’s support in maintaining the success gained through vaccination.

“The general public should make commitments and sacrifices in the endeavour to eliminate the virus by minimising unnecessary movement and following health guidelines,” he stressed.

“Several countries like Germany, Russia and France have been forced to impose lockdowns due to people’s reckless behaviour,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath also appealed to the people to abstain from mass gatherings and strictly adhere to health practices.