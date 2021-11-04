LNP – Policy decision will be made and guidelines to be issued on booster vaccine: Dr. Herath

A policy decision on administering booster vaccine will be made and the relevant guidelines will be issued in the future through certification of the required vaccine availability, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said.

Addressing the media at the Health Promotions Bureau, he said according to the guidelines, the vaccine will be given out and the booster vaccine which is currently being given to health sector personnel.

Meanwhile, Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Samitha Ginige said a total of 29 million doses of COVID vaccines have been given by yesterday under the first and second roll out. 15 million doses were given under the vaccination of the first dose and 13.4 million doses of vaccines given under the second dose. (