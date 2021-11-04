LNP – Cigarette prices to go up in the next budget

The price of cigarettes is to be increased after the next budget for the year 2022, National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) Chairman, Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa said.

Addressing a news briefing, he said the price hike will come into effect as a result of the price formula for cigarettes prepared by the Authority.

“It is for the first in the history that a price formula has been put forward in a bid to discourage smoking,” he said.

Accordingly, Dr. Rajapaksa stated that the price of a cigarette would be increased by Rs. 5 while it will be increased by Rs. 20 in another five years.

“The price formula prepared by us has been handed over to the Health Minister and is to be presented to the Cabinet,” he underlined.

“Over 60 individuals die of smoking in a day while we lose 22,000 lives in a year,” he added.