LNP – Sri Lankans still need to quarantine for 10 days when visiting UK

The British government is yet to issue a clearance for Sri Lankan nationals to enter the United Kingdom without a mandatory quarantine or the necessary PCR tests, stating Sri Lankans still had to follow the category of ‘people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK’.

While the list will be updated on Nov. 1, those who wish to travel to UK before that have to take a COVID-19 test, three days prior travel to the UK, book and pay for day 2 and day 8 of COVID-19 PCR tests, which is to be taken after arrival to England, complete a passenger locator form to be completed within 48 hours after arriving in UK and quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 full days.

To take the PCR tests, passengers must book these tests before travel.

For those who are in England for less than 10 days, passengers must quarantine from the time they reach UK.

The list however will be updated on November 1, a UK government website showed.