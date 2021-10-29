LNP – SLMA warns of another COVID wave; writes to President

Lessons learnt from the recent outbreaks in countries such as the UK, Singapore and Israel compel Sri Lanka to believe that another wave is imminent, particularly in a situation where the restriction of movement has been lifted, Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) warned.

In a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the SLMA President Dr. Padma Gunaratne stressed the importance of taking precise steps at this point of time within the context of the current regulations to prevent another surge of infections.

“Another wave of infections will be extremely deleterious to the health and the economy of the country,” she stressed.

Accordingly, the SLMA recommended implementing several steps such as stringent enforcement of current regulations by monitoring and giving a third dose (booster) of the Pfizer vaccine to people over 60 years of age, and those who are below 60 years with immune deficiency states and all healthcare professionals be given the booster without delay.

Besides, while pointing out the need to continue with restrictions on super-spreader situations and events, the SLMA urged the President to strengthen the routine surveillance system for COVID-19 in a bid to prevent another wave