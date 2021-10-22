LNP – Sri Lanka to roll out COVID booster doses for selected groups from Nov.

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be administered as a booster dose for employees in health sector, tri-forces, police, tourism sector and other frontline workers, says the Commander of Sri Lanka Army.

According to General Shavendra Silva, the booster doses are expected to be rolled out after November 01.

The government meanwhile decided to lift the ongoing interprovincial travel restrictions with effect from 4.00 a.m. on the 31st of October.