LNP – Daily COVID cases rising in the ground level: PHIs

The COVID-19 cases have slightly increased in the ground level since the time the restrictions were relaxed, Public Health Inspectors Union claimed today.

PHIU Head Upul Rohana said people’s gloomy way of behaviour had contributed to the subtle increase in the cases.

“The COVID patients detected at present are asymptomatic and this is on account of the fact that the boosted immunity generated from the COVID vaccines,” he pointed out.

However, the PHIU Head raised the importance of conducting random PCR and Antigen Tests countrywide in order to get a clearer picture of the COVID situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said although there is a minor dip in COVID cases, they cannot be satisfied with that at all