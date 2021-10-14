Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

1620228198 PM Mahinda Rajapaksa L in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Compensate home-quarantined state employees through Agrahara: PM tells officials

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has directed the relevant authorities to formulate a mechanism to compensate the state employees who undergo home quarantine due to COVID-19 infection, through the Agrahara Insurance scheme.

The Prime Minister made this directive at a meeting with Trade Unions of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at Temple Trees yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Media Unit said.

It said the Premier had earlier taken steps to introduce a mechanism from the 2021 budget proposals to compensate those who had died from Covid-19 and those who undergo treatment in hospitals.

One thought on “LNP – Compensate home-quarantined state employees through Agrahara: PM tells officials

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 14, 2021 at 10:13 am
    Permalink

    an election gundu

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *