LNP – Compensate home-quarantined state employees through Agrahara: PM tells officials

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has directed the relevant authorities to formulate a mechanism to compensate the state employees who undergo home quarantine due to COVID-19 infection, through the Agrahara Insurance scheme.

The Prime Minister made this directive at a meeting with Trade Unions of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at Temple Trees yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Media Unit said.

It said the Premier had earlier taken steps to introduce a mechanism from the 2021 budget proposals to compensate those who had died from Covid-19 and those who undergo treatment in hospitals.