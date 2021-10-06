LNP – Validity period of all visa categories extended by 30 days: Immigration Dept

The validity period of visas of all categories which were obtained by foreigners who are currently staying in the country was extended for 30 days from October 7 to November 6, the Immigration and Emigration Department said.

While issuing a notice, they said only the visa charges related to the aforesaid period will be levied for valid visa which have expired during the period from May 11 to November 6, with no fine will be levied.

Therefore, the visa holders can use one of the following methods to pay their visa charges and get an endorsement related to the extension of such visa.

The Department requested foreigners to visit their official website https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs to obtain a visa online and pay the relevant charges (up to a maximum period of nine months from the date of their arrival in Sri Lanka).

Foreigners could also pay the relevant visa charges at the airport if they wish to leave the island before November 6 or to visit the office at Battramulla before November 6 to get the visa endorsed on the Passports by paying the relevant charges.

The visa extension is also applicable to all valid residence visa holders. To get the visa extended before that date, make an appointment by contacting 0707101050 between 8.30 am and 3.00 pm on working days and get the visa endorsed by visiting the office in Battararamulla.

While issuing general instructions and fines, the department said even though the period of visa was extended up to November 6 due to travel restrictions among the provinces, such extensions will not generally be made in the future.

Since permission is granted to visit the office in Battaramulla even during the period of travel restrictions among provinces, all foreigners staying in this country should have their visas extended before November 6 as per the above instructions.

Those who remain in the country after that date without a visa must pay a fine of US$500 as per instructions given.