Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

1624632524 COVID deaths Sri Lanka L 1 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Sri Lanka records 72 new COVID-related deaths

Tyronne Jayamanne 0 Comments

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 72 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (Sep. 22).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 12,448.

As per the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 42 males and 30 females.

As many as 60 deaths were reported among the elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 12 individuals aged between 30-59 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *