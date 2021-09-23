LNP – Brave cop thwarts drug peddler’s escapade in Rajagiriya: Two nabbed

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident in which a police officer was injured during a drug raid at Obeysekarapura in Rajagiriya.

A policeman sustained injuries when he jumped on to the boot of a car driven by drug traffickers during a raid at Obesekarapura in Rajagiriya on Monday.

However, the vehicle continued to move for a quite distance despite the policeman was clinging onto it and later he was thrown off from the bonnet of the vehicle.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said the car that was involved in the incident was taken into custody.

The two suspects were arrested at Thalangama today and the main suspect who is evading arrest has been identified, the police spokesman said.

He said the investigation revealed that the main suspect was on a ‘wanted’ list is a resident of Nugegoda and was wanted in several previous crimes. His abode was searched by the police.

It was reported that one of the arrested was the owner of the house where the vehicle was found hidden.

The number plates of the car was removed when captured.