LNP – GMOA introduces measures to prevent fifth COVID wave

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday introduced several measures to prevent the country moving towards a fifth COVID wave.

The measures are as follows:

A complete vaccination of more than 70% of the population of the country and vaccination of school children in accordance with the guidelines and approval of the National Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases.

Commencement of the process of administering a third priority booster dose for those who have received both the doses, from the beginning of November, subject to the approval of the National Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases.

Adaptation of the people to the new normal lifestyle in accordance with the health guidelines.

Introduction of new and simple COVID testing methods that are freely available to identify the positive asymptomatic individuals carrying the virus despite being vaccinated.

Conduct random community sampling tests scientifically and uniformly, covering all districts, to identify emerging COVID clusters in the community.

Identify the potential new strains by conducting genetic testing in a scientific and uniform manner and implement strategies to prevent their spread within the society from the very beginning.