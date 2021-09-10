LNP – Govt. to vaccinate students from Grade 7 to 13

Discussions are underway to offer COVID-19 vaccines to two million school children studying from Grade 7 to 13, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said today.

He expressed these views addressing a zoom meeting on the relevant topic today.

“The schools have remained closed time to time for last one and half years owing to the pandemic situation,” he pointed out.

Minister Rambukwella said the World Health Organization and other international organisations have recommended giving COVID vaccines to school children.

“As we have been able to fully vaccinate the teachers and academic staffers, we can consider reopening schools once the vaccination of school children is complete,” the Minister added.