LNP – Ranil urges Speaker to act against Nagananda

UNP MP Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday urged the Speaker to take action against Lawyer Nagananda whom he claimed had insulted Parliament.

Mr.wickremesinghe said the particular Lawyer had made a false allegation that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution which was passed in Parliament way back in 1980s was a false one.

“Mr. Nagananda has filed legal action stating that one time Speaker Late E. L Senanayake had put his official signature on a wrong document claiming it to be the 14 th Amendment to the Constitution while the Parliament at that time,had approved a different document claiming it to be the legislation,”he said referring to the Lawyer.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    September 8, 2021 at 1:06 pm
    Doing the bidding of his protector. What a pathetic specimen of a human being.

