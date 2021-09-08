LNP – I will take up CB Governor post: Cabraal

Money, Capital Market and State Enterprises Reform State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal confirmed to Daily Mirror yesterday that he would take up the post of ‘Governor of the Central Bank’ on the invitation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa within the course of this week.

“I expect to tender my resignation as a National List Member of Parliament of the SLPP and from the Post of State Minister to party leader, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa shortly”, he said. “President Rajapaksa has invited me to accept the post of Governor of the Central Bank’ as the economy is going through a critical time and I accepted it,” Minister Cabraal told Daily Mirror. He said he would make a farewell address in Parliament before resigning from his Parliamentary membership and State Minister post and added he would get more time and opportunities to dedicate fully to resolve economic, monetary, FDI, banking and import – export and industrial issues of the country as he did during the 2009 – 2015 period as the Governor of the Central Bank. During, Mr. Cabraal’s tenure as the Governor – Central Bank’ Sri Lanka’s economy recorded the best GDP growth ever from 2009 to 2015 with the peak in 2011 and 2012 at a GDP growth rate of 8.4% and 9.1% respectively as opposed to a contraction of 3.6% in 2020.

The SLPP had given the option to Mr. Cabraal to nominate a suitable person for the national list slot for the vacancy created by his resignation in Parliament but he had declined it. Incumbent Governor of the Central Bank- Prof.

W.D Lakshman was expected to get a position at the World Bank after relinquishing his post