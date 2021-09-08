LNP – Cardinal alleges moves by PM, FM to mislead Pope over Easter Sunday probe

Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, today alleged there were moves by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to mislead the Pope and international community over the Easter Sunday investigations during the Prime Minister’s visit to Italy which will begin tomorrow.

Opposing the move by the government to brief the Vatican about the investigations on Easter Sunday attacks, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said the Sri Lankan Catholic Church had already briefed the Holy See about the situation.

He said the Vatican is expected to refer the issue to UNHRC in Geneva shortly.

The Cardinal was referring to reports that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G. L. Peiris will brief Pope Francis on the progress made on the investigations with regard to Easter Sunday attacks.

Cabinet spokesman, Plantation Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said yesterday the Premier and Foreign Minister would give a detailed account of the bomb blast carried out in a number of Catholic churches and tourist hotels in Colombo and elsewhere on 21st of April, 2019 and the action taken by the government to mitigate the sufferings of bomb victims together with the legal action to be taken against the suspects.

However the Cardinal said this was a move to cover up, mislead the Pope and the international community.

“If the government goes international we will do it as well as we have no other option. We have already briefed the Vatican representative on Justice and they have informed us that the matter will be referred to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva,” the Cardinal said.

“A conspiracy is being carried forward in a tactful manner to save those who are behind the attack and an effort is being made to convert the situation favourable towards the government,” he added