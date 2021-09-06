LNP – Adult population cannot be vaccinated 100%, says Health Ministry

The above 60 years population cannot be vaccinated one hundred percent in the country due to numerous reasons, the Health Ministry said today.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath told a news briefing that there could be people who are reluctant to get medicines and people who are carried away by misconceptions about vaccines and people who are unable to reach a vaccination centre.

“The entire population of the relevant age group could only be vaccinated if health officials go door to door, which is indeed an exhausting and tough job,” he pointed out.

“We cannot give the vaccine by force. However, it should be mentioned that we have been able to offer the vaccine to majority of the people above 60 and people belonging to other age groups and also do our level best to vaccinate the remaining population as soon as possible,” Dr Herath added.