LNP – Mrs. World 2021 pageant shifted to Las Vegas from Sri Lanka

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Mrs. World 2021 pageant which was to be held in Sri Lanka in December has been shifted to Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, event organizers told Daily Mirror.

Event organizer Chandimal Jayasinghe said that since public events and gatherings were banned in Sri Lanka due to the health risks, they were unable to begin the event promotions for the Mrs. World pageant. However Sri Lanka is expected to hold the pageant in December 2022 and this has been finalized, he added.

The Mrs. World 2021 pageant will now be held in Las Vegas in January.

One thought on “LNP – Mrs. World 2021 pageant shifted to Las Vegas from Sri Lanka

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 4, 2021 at 10:27 am
    Permalink

    They would have thought that in Sri Lanka the crown will be taken away from winners.

    Reply

