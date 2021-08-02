LNP – Suspended trio’s ban period reduced, fine enhanced

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reduced the length of the suspension period recommended by the inquiry committee on the suspended trio who breached the bio-bubble during last month’s tour of England.

The decision was taken at the Ex-co meeting held on today (30) at SLC Headquarters, it is learnt.

According to sources, the Ex-co members have reduced the ban period for Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka (two years) and Niroshan Dickwela (18 months) to one year for international cricket and six months for domestic cricket (common for all three).

The Ex-co has, however, enhanced the fine to USD 50,000 from USD 25,000 which was recommended by the panel.

The players can, if unsatisfied, appeal against this decision to the Sports Minister within 14 days.