LNP – New President’s Media Center declared open

The newly established President’s Media Center has been declared open in Colombo earlier this morning (July 29), President’s Media Division stated.

Presidential Adviser Lalith Weeratunga and a group of other officials had been present at the event.

Through the new President’s Media Center, the public will gain access to news, statement, or any other information from the President and the Presidential Secretariat.

The Center has been established with the objective of providing timely and accurate information to the media.