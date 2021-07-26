Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – SriLankan Airlines airlifts another shipment of Sinopharm vaccines

Tyronne Jayamanne

As the Government of Sri Lanka accelerates the vaccination drive in the country SriLankan Airlines extends its support by airlifting 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines. Accordingly, two SriLankan Airlines flights UL869 and UL865 arrived in Colombo this morning with the consignment of vaccines from China.

This is the second-largest batch of vaccines flown to the country. The national carrier is proud to be a part of this national endeavor by transporting temperature sensitive pharmaceutical cargo. In addition, the Airline continues to support the healthcare system by offloading and clearing on a priority basis on arrival in Colombo at the SriLankan Cargo facility.

