LNP – SLC employee tests COVID-19 positive

The ‘Press Box’ at the R Premadasa Stadium RPICS was closed for operations during the 1st T20i between Sri Lanka and India, following an SLC employee working in the ‘Press Box’ was found to be Covid ‘Positive.

He was found to be positive during an Antigen Test carried out at the RPICS, Colombo this evening, a few hours, before the commencement of the game, the SLC said.

Upon identification, Sri Lanka Cricket decided to close the ‘Press Box’ operations during the 1st T20i game, as per the directions given by the Ministry of Health.

The ‘Press Box’ is scheduled to resume operations from the 2nd T20i, of the India Tour of Sri Lanka, upon health clearance.

The SLC employee who tested positive is currently undergoing medical protocols pertaining to Covid 19.