LNP – SriLankan to roll out ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ offer

National carrier SriLankan Airlines is gearing up to launch a fresh promotion this summer where together with the tourism industry it will soon unveil a ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ offer.

While the promotion is still being finalized, Sri Lanka Tourism Chairperson Kimarli Fernando yesterday shared that plans are afoot to make visiting Sri Lanka more affordable for international travelers.

The promotion that will initially be open for foreign passport holders, will be offered for the majority of the flights operated by Sri Lankan Airlines, however, it will not be open for Russia, shared Fernando while addressing a virtual forum hosted by the Daily Mirror yesterday.

An official statement is yet to be made by SriLankan Airlines in this regard.

Earlier this month, The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka (THASL) shared that the industry stakeholders have come on board to offer a ‘Summer Special’ to reopen Sri Lanka as a safe destination for tourism.