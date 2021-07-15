Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

vqIAkwdABrqcLvT 1600x900 noPad in sri lankan news
Headlines 

LNP – Ranil calls for debate on country’s foreign exchange crisis

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

UNP MP and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for a debate on what he called a major foreign exchange crisis that the country is facing at the moment.

“We will call for a full day’s debate on the issue and request the government to inform the nation how it is going to resolve the issue,” Mr Wickremesinghe said in a special statement.

“Government will have to negotiate with the IMF and secure more than US$ 600 million it has promised to Sri Lanka and also should negotiate with countries such as India,” he said

One thought on “LNP – Ranil calls for debate on country’s foreign exchange crisis

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 15, 2021 at 4:48 am
    Permalink

    Ranil must be expecting a Portfolio in the Govt.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *