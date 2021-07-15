LNP – Ranil calls for debate on country’s foreign exchange crisis

UNP MP and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for a debate on what he called a major foreign exchange crisis that the country is facing at the moment.

“We will call for a full day’s debate on the issue and request the government to inform the nation how it is going to resolve the issue,” Mr Wickremesinghe said in a special statement.

“Government will have to negotiate with the IMF and secure more than US$ 600 million it has promised to Sri Lanka and also should negotiate with countries such as India,” he said