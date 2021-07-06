LNP – Sri Lanka is not the first South Asian country to receive Pfizer

Sri Lanka is not the first country in South Asia to receive the Pfizer vaccine as claimed in a tweet by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official twitter account today morning.

According to the UNICEF, Maldives received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 25, through the COVAX facility which was administered to the Maldivian public.

This makes Maldives the first country in South Asia to receive the Pfizer.

Then on May 31, Bangladesh became the second country in South Asia to receive the Pfizer vaccines after a little over 100,000 doses arrived in Dhaka through the COVAX facility.

Sri Lanka is the third country in South Asia to receive the Pfizer.

The tweet released on the President’s official twitter account was deleted a short while ago.