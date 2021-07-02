LNP – Sinopharm 1st dose for 30 plus

The first dose of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine will be given today for the people who are over 30 years of age at the Colombo Municipal Council’s (CMC) vaccination centres.

The CMC Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinu Guruge said Sinopharm first jab would be given at the Kirula MOH Office, Mihindu Vidyalaya Keselwatte, Roxy Garden and Kichilan Hall in Wekanda.

The Epidemiologist made it clear that the vaccination drive is only for residents of Colombo 1 to 15.