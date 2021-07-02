Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

COVID 19 Vaccine 1 in sri lankan news
Headlines 

LNP – Sinopharm 1st dose for 30 plus

Tyronne Jayamanne 0 Comments

The first dose of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine will be given today for the people who are over 30 years of age at the Colombo Municipal Council’s (CMC) vaccination centres.

The CMC Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinu Guruge said Sinopharm first jab would be given at the Kirula MOH Office, Mihindu Vidyalaya Keselwatte, Roxy Garden and Kichilan Hall in Wekanda.

The Epidemiologist made it clear that the vaccination drive is only for residents of Colombo 1 to 15.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *