LNP – DMT resumes services today at Narahenpita, Werahera

The Motor Traffic Department (DMT) has resumed its services at the Narahenpita main office and at the Werahera branch from today, DMT Commissioner General Sumith C.K. Alahakoon said.

He said the decision to open the offices was taken according to health guidelines and following instructions from the Health Ministry.

According to the department sources, people should call (011-2677877) to reserve a date and time. However, due to the travel restrictions imposed among provinces, the services could be provided only to people in the Western Province.

The commissioner general stated that once the travel restrictions are lifted, services will be available in all provinces.

The DMT encourages the public to contact the department on 0707677877 between 9.00 am and 4.00 pm to clarify vehicle registration issues and requested to contact the department through Whatsapp, Viber or SMS after working hours